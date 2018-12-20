Atlas Browninc decreased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) stake by 11.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlas Browninc sold 4,971 shares as Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Atlas Browninc holds 38,163 shares with $3.18 million value, down from 43,134 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co Com now has $228.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 10.83M shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Among 11 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. VMware had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 30 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, August 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $142 target. Nomura maintained it with “Reduce” rating and $128 target in Friday, November 30 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 24 by Maxim Group. Nomura maintained it with “Reduce” rating and $115 target in Friday, August 24 report. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, August 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $167 New Target: $199 Maintain

30/11/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Reduce Old Target: $115 New Target: $128 Maintain

30/11/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $174 New Target: $190 Maintain

30/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $186 New Target: $196 Maintain

26/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $185 Initiates Coverage On

24/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $150 New Target: $165 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $142 New Target: $150 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Reduce Old Target: $111 New Target: $115 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $160 New Target: $167 Maintain

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Executive Interview Series: Sanjay Poonen, VMware COO – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VMware Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results NYSE:VMW – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “VMware Grows Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Q3 Earnings Preview For VMware – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Raise VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Targets After Q3 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $30.87 million activity. The insider POONEN SANJAY sold 20,000 shares worth $3.20M. Olli Amy Fliegelman sold $229,155 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $960,000 was made by RAMASWAMI RAJIV on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 7,100 shares valued at $1.11 million was made by Rowe Zane on Tuesday, July 10. Krysler P. Kevan sold $758,964 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Thursday, September 20. 3,779 shares were sold by Carli Maurizio, worth $576,449. 35,000 shares were sold by BROWN MICHAEL W, worth $5.60M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VMware, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maplelane Capital Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 200,001 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Llc has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 184,300 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4,594 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Ifrah Serv reported 0.25% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 200 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 30,608 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2 shares. Smithfield Co reported 2,799 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 159,010 shares. Mason Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 17,845 shares. Ardsley Advisory Ptnrs has invested 0.15% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.26 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 44.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

The stock increased 1.53% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $156.76. About 1.61M shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rech Invsts holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6.72M shares. United Kingdom-based Veritas Llp has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kwmg Llc holds 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,066 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 94,514 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc reported 7,292 shares stake. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,025 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 2.57M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.97 million shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 133,326 shares stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blair William And Il reported 537,781 shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 2.55% or 52,000 shares in its portfolio. 12,684 are held by Arete Wealth Advsrs. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 19.14 million shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 2.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.96 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. UBS downgraded the shares of PG in report on Thursday, July 19 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, December 14 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 10. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $84 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 1,463 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $131,509 were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. 1,075 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,932 on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $349,206 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Wednesday, August 22. $418,112 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn. Taylor David S also sold $1.55M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 16. Coombe Gary A also sold $242,298 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $1.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Monday, November 12.