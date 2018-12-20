Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 1,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,194 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.07 million, down from 135,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $742.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $156.45. About 41.66M shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19M, down from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 6.66M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 31. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $20200 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 2. Monness maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $150 target in Monday, September 28 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, December 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $236 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, September 27. On Thursday, September 17 the stock rating was upgraded by S&P Research to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 89,369 shares. Estabrook Cap owns 84,613 shares. Retirement Planning Group reported 8,569 shares. Davidson Inv stated it has 187,899 shares. Putnam Fl Invest holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 211,670 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bailard Inc accumulated 188,090 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 84,373 shares. Bsw Wealth reported 10,830 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 4.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 110,983 shares. 52,500 were reported by American Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Lpl Limited Company owns 2.11M shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $754.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,916 shares to 12,785 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 17,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 the insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.25 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The has 1.27% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monarch Cap Management stated it has 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palladium Lc owns 5,200 shares. Thematic Ltd Liability Co invested 1.71% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Davis R M Inc holds 0.49% or 158,078 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested 1.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sands Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.89% stake. The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Michigan-based Monroe Bancorporation And Mi has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peoples Fin Ser accumulated 1,347 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Utd Fire Group Inc accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 3,535 are held by Wealth Architects Lc. Michigan-based Comerica Securities has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,125 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22,719 shares to 55,960 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, August 20. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $93 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of NKE in report on Friday, June 22 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 16 report. As per Wednesday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Tuesday, December 15 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Pivotal Research. Susquehanna initiated NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, October 11 with “Positive” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, January 7 by Canaccord Genuity.

