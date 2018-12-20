Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 17.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.04 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.95M, down from 6.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 6.82 million shares traded or 219.06% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 0.30% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 32.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 411,596 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM)

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: inTEST, LogMeIn, PC-Tel, CSG and Vipshop – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why LogMeIn Shares Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, February 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, September 3. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, December 8 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest on Friday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 28 with “Hold”. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Thursday, July 27. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $15000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 12,592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 169,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bogle Inv LP De accumulated 1.05% or 164,446 shares. E&G Advsr Lp reported 2,400 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 85,022 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 9,600 shares. Twin reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Brown Advisory has 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum invested in 189 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.54% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gam Holding Ag has 9,610 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gemmer Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wilkins Inv Counsel has 1.5% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sei Invests Company owns 66,129 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26 million and $210.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6,990 shares to 31,631 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,994 shares, and cut its stake in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX).

Since November 8, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $24,216 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,720 was bought by Stark Eugene S.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $410.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Cor by 138,411 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 9 analysts covering Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Prospect Capital Corporation had 16 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 30, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by FBR Capital. The stock of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 31. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 31 with “Outperform”. Raymond James downgraded Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) on Thursday, February 11 to “Underperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, February 11 report. National Securities initiated Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) on Friday, January 29 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) rating on Wednesday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $7.0 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 11 to “Underperform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, November 10 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.45, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold PSEC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 44.80 million shares or 19.26% more from 37.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Essex Fincl Services Inc holds 27,103 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Quinn Opportunity Limited Co holds 584,000 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware reported 862,163 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 17,049 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Northern Corp accumulated 203,234 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 503,322 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,650 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Optimum Invest Advsr reported 0.08% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.21M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,741 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great BDCs to Make the Most of a Rising Rate Environment – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Prospect Capital (PSEC) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Prospect Capital (PSEC) Could Be Positioned for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial (PFG) Issues 2019 and Long-Term View – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $80.39M for 6.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.