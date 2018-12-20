Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Ord (ADP) by 43.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 134,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.77M, down from 305,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.84. About 2.20M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 31.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 593,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.88 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 1.80 million shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grisanti Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.06% or 277,472 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 3,805 shares. Southeast Asset invested in 0.06% or 1,521 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 0.07% or 3,048 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,351 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 780 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 433 shares. Finemark Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.04% or 4,768 shares in its portfolio. Athena Limited Liability has 2,861 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sky Inv Gru Lc holds 1,367 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,976 shares. 16,075 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,385 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 756,280 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Topeka Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, October 29 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100.0 target in Monday, November 6 report. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, January 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Wednesday, January 31. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $121.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, May 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 15 by Compass Point. Citigroup maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 13.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $14.98M. On Friday, August 31 the insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $1.58 million. 1,197 shares were sold by Sackman Stuart, worth $172,886. $337,896 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Bonarti Michael A. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Siegmund Jan. $1.37M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Eberhard Michael C.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 27.72 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Monday, March 13 to “Sector Perform” rating. Bank of America initiated The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Tuesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 14. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 3. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 21 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TD in report on Monday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by IBC on Friday, August 26.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $18.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 3.13 million shares to 74.17 million shares, valued at $972.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 64.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

