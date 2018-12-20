Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 33.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 13,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 26,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.83M, down from 40,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $10.84 during the last trading session, reaching $825.03. About 499,691 shares traded or 39.38% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 147,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $144.17 million, down from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 3.02M shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 12.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $9.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29,244 shares to 48,967 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 61,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Among 34 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 156 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, December 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 7. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. Raymond James upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rating on Thursday, March 15. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $61.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rating on Tuesday, July 25. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $4300 target. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) earned “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, January 23.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ZION’s profit will be $199.86 million for 9.55 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. ATKIN JERRY C bought $334,180 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. LAURSEN THOMAS E had sold 1,381 shares worth $66,744. The insider Hume Alexander sold 4,046 shares worth $220,557. Young Mark Richard had sold 2,538 shares worth $135,325. Shares for $295,428 were sold by Linderman LeeAnne B. On Wednesday, October 31 Murphy Edward F bought $471 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 10 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold ZION shares while 172 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 176.28 million shares or 3.63% less from 182.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 690,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc owns 34,055 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 320,784 shares. Wealthfront owns 17,684 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 53,501 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gateway Advisers owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 9,434 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc holds 85,705 shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 238,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Twin Cap Mngmt owns 103,310 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 6.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Heartland Inc has 226,344 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 240 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.44% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,200 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 41 shares. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 110,424 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa owns 3,903 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 2,574 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 600 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 6,710 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 950 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.3% or 2,697 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Smithfield Co owns 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 103,341 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd reported 16 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Advisors has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 321,881 shares to 322,316 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 265,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Among 26 analysts covering Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autozone Inc. had 100 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 28 report. As per Tuesday, February 16, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61000 target in Thursday, July 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $880 target in Wednesday, December 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $750 target in Wednesday, February 28 report. On Wednesday, March 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 18. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $78.15 million activity. The insider Finestone Mark A. sold $10.27 million. RHODES WILLIAM C III also sold $18.49M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares. MCKENNA WILLIAM ANDREW had sold 3,000 shares worth $2.24M on Tuesday, October 30. Shares for $4.96 million were sold by Hackney William R.. Shares for $7.22 million were sold by PLEAS CHARLES III on Thursday, September 20. 18,900 shares valued at $14.67 million were sold by Graves William W on Thursday, September 27.