Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 673.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd acquired 9,521 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock declined 7.09%. The Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd holds 10,935 shares with $2.14M value, up from 1,414 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $30.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.50% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $167.95. About 1.98 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 1.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,768 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 168,303 shares with $37.99M value, down from 170,071 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $750.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $158.05. About 32.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing

Among 9 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. ServiceNow had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NOW in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 26. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $235 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NOW in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Thursday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $180 target.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 selling transactions for $57.15 million activity. Schneider David sold $1.86 million worth of stock. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $373,298. The insider Scarpelli Michael sold $5.49 million. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17M worth of stock or 32,500 shares. Donahoe John J sold $2.51 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, November 19. CODD RONALD E F sold 15,000 shares worth $2.50 million. 12,504 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $2.25 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 131,603 were reported by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 648,302 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cambridge Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 9,966 are owned by First Republic Investment Management. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 11 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 192 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 22,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 45,268 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Highline Cap Management LP owns 430,000 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 60,400 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 302 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 0.45% stake. Van Eck invested in 98,771 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) stake by 4,656 shares to 12,601 valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) stake by 3,427 shares and now owns 11,247 shares. Harley (NYSE:HOG) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corporation invested in 3.11% or 1.61M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,641 shares. Moreover, Nottingham Advsrs has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nadler Fincl Group reported 49,406 shares. Grace & White New York, a New York-based fund reported 2,581 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc owns 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,447 shares. Brown Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Corporation Il has 132,212 shares. Moreover, Parametric Ltd has 2.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13.31 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Planning Gru reported 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 2.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hays Advisory Limited Liability holds 2.07% or 14,428 shares. Montag A And Associate holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 91,569 shares. Alphaone Inv Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 400 shares.