Aviva Plc increased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 61.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 69,598 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock declined 1.25%. The Aviva Plc holds 182,186 shares with $13.24M value, up from 112,588 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $23.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 706,542 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Among 6 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Juniper Networks had 7 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 12. Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) rating on Monday, July 30. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 19 by Nomura. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. See Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $32 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $31 Initiates Coverage On

19/09/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $34 Upgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25 New Target: $32 Upgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $28 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30 New Target: $27 Downgrade

27/06/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25 New Target: $28 Maintain

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire HTBASE – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Hologic, Newell Brands and Juniper Networks – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks Helps Enterprises Simplify Data Integration to Pinpoint and Prioritize Cyber Threats from any Security Source – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Juniper Networks +3.3% after Q3 tops profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Threat of Cyber Attacks Is Spurring the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growth – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2.41 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Juniper Networks, Inc. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 305.23 million shares or 0.61% less from 307.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested in 73,140 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 43,367 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Graham & Inv Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 238,015 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 21,081 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 648,014 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 521,483 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.05% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 15,789 shares. Next Finance Group Inc invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 10,617 shares. 1.50M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. California Employees Retirement Systems has 1.73M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 122,514 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Alliancebernstein L P has 6.32M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.71 million activity. Another trade for 16,100 shares valued at $488,676 was made by rahim rami on Wednesday, November 7. 113,039 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares with value of $3.36M were sold by Athreya Anand. STENSRUD WILLIAM sold $304,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.22 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 42.96 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $17.04 million activity. Another trade for 9,500 shares valued at $665,000 was sold by Serianni Charles F. 1,500 shares valued at $108,525 were bought by Kirk Jennifer M on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 225,734 shares valued at $16.48M was sold by SLAGER DONALD W.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Republic Services had 5 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 26. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24 to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Monday, September 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 23,758 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.58 million shares. 17,590 are held by M&T National Bank Corp. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 36,113 were reported by Horizon Invs Limited Company. 25,636 were reported by Janney Cap Mgmt Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Franklin Resource accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd invested in 85,250 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 41,605 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Com (Wy) reported 1,485 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More important recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Sustainable Companies That Could Benefit From Climate Change – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire”, Gurufocus.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Value 25 Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services (RSG) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.