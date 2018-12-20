Axa decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 55,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,326 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.69 million, down from 146,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $167.96. About 1.04 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,221 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.20 million, down from 223,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 6.74 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. $325,541 worth of stock was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $136.0 target in Friday, February 2 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $127 target in Monday, October 30 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 6. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142.0 target in Thursday, January 4 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Instinet given on Friday, July 21.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 26.02 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peoples Svcs Corporation owns 5.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,648 shares. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 2.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zeke Cap Advisors Llc holds 98,653 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Yhb, Connecticut-based fund reported 89,388 shares. 173,023 are held by Personal Capital Advisors Corporation. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 12,422 shares. 422,230 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorporation. 2,823 were accumulated by Amer Investment Svcs. First Mercantile Tru Commerce accumulated 40,239 shares or 1.19% of the stock. 4,124 are held by Aspiriant. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,275 shares. 166,469 were accumulated by Tiger Eye Ltd Limited Liability Company. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 33,110 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Service invested in 10,148 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $543.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 6,581 shares to 78,641 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 419,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Axa, which manages about $27.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 161,100 shares to 190,535 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $388.53M for 20.48 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $68.05 million activity. Kane Thomas Michael had sold 4,419 shares worth $989,106 on Friday, October 19. 148,773 shares were sold by SANDS RICHARD, worth $33.28M.

