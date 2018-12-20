Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Weatherford Intl Plc (WFT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 1.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 80.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.26M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.02M, up from 21.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Weatherford Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 18.21% or $0.0667 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2996. About 37.74M shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE OPERATING INCOME DOWN VS 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q EBITDA $86M; 01/05/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: Jenks Police have a suspect in custody for the April murder of Johnathon Weatherford…; 13/03/2018 – Weatherford Publishes Digital 2017 Annual Report; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE REVENUE UP VS 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 2.1% Position in Weatherford; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Weatherford International plc; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 21/05/2018 – Weatherford at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Weatherford International Ltd. CDS Widens 141 Bps, Most in 22

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 77.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 95,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.49 million, up from 123,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 7.78M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 123,556 shares to 43,058 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 433,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,411 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WFT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 0.88% less from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 5.15 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Oarsman Cap, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation reported 434,219 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 17,140 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 11.23 million shares. American Int Grp Inc holds 18,054 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa invested in 38,697 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 22,700 shares stake. State Street invested in 0.01% or 35.24 million shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) or 72,871 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 778,290 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) or 75,430 shares. Factory Mutual has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT).

Among 37 analysts covering Weatherford International Ltd. (NYSE:WFT), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Weatherford International Ltd. had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) on Wednesday, November 2 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 4. Oppenheimer maintained Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) rating on Friday, July 24. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $15 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 13 to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Capital One to “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 7. The stock of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, December 2. On Thursday, December 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) on Tuesday, April 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 1 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 7. Scotia Capital maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Wednesday, January 10. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $75.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 26. On Thursday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, July 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. PiperJaffray maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, December 15.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 75,189 shares to 272,240 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 283,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 7.41 million shares. 4,045 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Navellier & Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Klingenstein Fields Communications Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,000 shares. 475,406 are owned by Nomura Hldgs. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 0.35% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 15,000 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) invested in 0% or 10 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated reported 554 shares. Discovery Mgmt Limited Ct has invested 2.36% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wesbanco Bankshares Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 85,980 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 83,050 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New England & Management Inc owns 0.7% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 13,417 shares.