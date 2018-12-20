POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:PSHGF) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. PSHGF’s SI was 2.02M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 2.00M shares previously. It closed at $0.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) stake by 3.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 1,972 shares as Edwards Lifesciences (EW)’s stock rose 13.75%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 67,229 shares with $11.71 million value, up from 65,257 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences now has $31.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $148.54. About 1.24M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Pou Sheng International Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retailing sportswear in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. It is involved in the retail and distribution of sportswear products, including footwear and apparel; and lease of commercial spaces to retailers and distributors for concessionaire sales. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also distributes licensed products; makes sportswear; and markets sports apparel.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives FDA Clearance For HemoSphere Platform With Intelligent Decision-Support Tools – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.