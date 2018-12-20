B. Riley FBR Analyzed Perceptron (PRCP) with $13 Target; Novavax (NVAX) Shorts Lowered By 7.16%

Stock analysts at B. Riley FBR has “Buy” rating on Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP). The firm has begun coverage in a note sent to investors on Thursday morning. B. Riley FBR’s PT suggests upside of 85.19% from the company’s last stock price.

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) had a decrease of 7.16% in short interest. NVAX’s SI was 54.93 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.16% from 59.16 million shares previously. With 5.26M avg volume, 10 days are for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s short sellers to cover NVAX’s short positions. It closed at $2.16 lastly. It is down 51.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 09/05/2018 – Novavax 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: NanoFlu Vaccine Demonstrates Improved Immune Responses Compared to Egg-Based, High-Dose Flu Vaccine; 07/04/2018 – Novavax Conference Call Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 9; 16/04/2018 – NOVAVAX, INC.: NOVAVAX: CLOSING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss $57.1M; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss $50.8M; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and CFO; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John J. Trizzino Promoted to CFO, Chief Business Officer Roles; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX SEES TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA IN 1Q OF 2019

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $826.96 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

Among 3 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Novavax had 3 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 21. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Monday, November 26 to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Novavax Is Up 60% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novavax: A Break In The Action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Novavax Soared Today – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piper bullish on Novavax in preparket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Novavax Announces Leadership Promotions Nasdaq:NVAX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.18, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 152.30 million shares or 5.09% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,541 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,885 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 123,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Valley Advisers invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 12,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Llc accumulated 50,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Artal Grp Sa accumulated 500,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 34,631 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Crestwood Advsr Limited owns 44,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Perceptron Announces Board of Directors Nominations for Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Perceptron Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Nasdaq:PRCP – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights CAS Medical, Saia, Core Laboratories NV, Perceptron, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, and IEC Electronics â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 3,870 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 25.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $67.52 million. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets.