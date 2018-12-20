Analysts at B. Riley FBR have $49 TP on Alcoa (NYSE:AA). B. Riley FBR’s TP means a potential upside of 77.47% from the company’s previous close. The rating was disclosed to clients in an analyst report on Thursday, 20 December.

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 227 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 222 sold and reduced positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 104.62 million shares, up from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Darden Restaurants Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 185 Increased: 148 New Position: 79.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.00, from 2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Alcoa Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 414,455 shares or 14.81% more from 360,979 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested in 0.03% or 610 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) for 42 shares. Vantage Advsr Ltd has 347 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 325,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 88,308 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Alcoa has $75 highest and $33 lowest target. $52.14’s average target is 88.84% above currents $27.61 stock price. Alcoa had 9 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Vertical Research initiated Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) rating on Wednesday, November 28. Vertical Research has “Buy” rating and $4500 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 16 report. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, September 12 report. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.

Analysts await Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 38.46% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AA’s profit will be $119.35M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Alcoa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $32.20 million activity.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. for 79,210 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 60,597 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westport Asset Management Inc has 2.4% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 105,160 shares.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $12.49 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 19.66 P/E ratio.

