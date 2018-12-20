Graham Capital Management Lp decreased Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) (GMLP) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) (GMLP)’s stock declined 9.85%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 75,000 shares with $1.07M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) now has $764.91M valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 490,496 shares traded or 36.21% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 16.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc acquired 1,781 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 12,276 shares with $2.09M value, up from 10,495 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $96.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.96. About 3.26M shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report

Graham Capital Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 22,852 shares to 80,852 valued at $6.91 million in 2018Q3.

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $21.39M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 7 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 7 by DNB Markets. DNB Markets downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. Citigroup maintained Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral”.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 29,540 shares to 201,252 valued at $14.28M in 2018Q3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings.