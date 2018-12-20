Ballentine Partners Llc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 97.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 21,628 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 43,716 shares with $2.96 million value, up from 22,088 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $13.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 2.10M shares traded or 139.46% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Among 2 analysts covering First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. First Industrial Realty had 2 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. See First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) latest ratings:

27/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $34 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $343,467 were sold by May Douglas J on Thursday, September 20. 10,000 shares were sold by Korner Lisa J, worth $581,368 on Monday, December 10. Selvidge Jeff R had sold 5,500 shares worth $377,850. MEARS MICHAEL N sold $2.07M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) stake by 203,808 shares to 546,229 valued at $25.07M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 6,889 shares and now owns 135,724 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Friday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 9 to “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, November 5. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 754,281 shares. First Manhattan reported 49,717 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lakeview Prtn Lc has 0.23% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,140 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Assetmark reported 100 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Usca Ria Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 19,647 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.21% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,455 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 3,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.56 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 6,710 shares. First Western Mngmt has 1.94% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stifel Finance Corporation reported 103,966 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 0.12% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 743,730 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has declined 1.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 17.54 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.83 million activity. $2.90 million worth of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares were sold by DUNCAN BRUCE W. 15,000 shares valued at $470,700 were sold by HACKETT H PATRICK JR on Tuesday, October 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 112.23 million shares or 3.41% less from 116.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,277 were accumulated by Prelude Management Lc. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). State Street holds 0.02% or 6.48M shares. 461,672 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.53% or 1.43M shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 64,706 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 14,737 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 7,440 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,008 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 459,118 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 211,618 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 89,455 shares. Argent Trust Communications holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 14,392 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.06% or 72,731 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 96 shares.