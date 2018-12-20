Ballentine Partners Has Lowered Athenahealth (ATHN) Stake; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameris Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded the shares of ABCB in report on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, December 18. See Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $49.5 New Target: $48 Upgrade

26/06/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Downgrade

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Athenahealth Inc (ATHN) stake by 11.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,600 shares as Athenahealth Inc (ATHN)’s stock declined 9.64%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 28,165 shares with $3.76 million value, down from 31,765 last quarter. Athenahealth Inc now has $5.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 785,218 shares traded. athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) has declined 2.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHN News: 29/05/2018 – Athenahealth CEO apologizes for assaulting ex-wife years ago; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S DAVID FABER: ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT TO MAKE ALL CASH OFFER FOR ATHENAHEALTH –; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT- THINKS BEST NEXT STEP WOULD BE FOR ATHENAHEALTH TO AUTHORIZE ADVISORS TO IMMEDIATELY INITIATE SALE PROCESS, IN WHICH IT WILL PARTICIPATE AS BIDDER; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Elliott makes all-cash offer for Athenahealth for $155-$160 per share – sources (via @DavidFaber); 24/05/2018 – Athenahealth Issues Statement in Response to Letter Issued by Elliott Management; 31/05/2018 – ClearBridge Investments Sends Letter to Board of Directors of athenahealth Inc; 24/05/2018 – ATHENAHEALTH UNDERTAKING THOROUGH ANALYSIS OF ELLIOTT PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – Elliott Says Athenahealth Deal Represents Enterprise Value of $6.9 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Elliott Management Preparing Offer for AthenaHealth — CNBC; 31/05/2018 – ATHENAHEALTH HOLDER CLEARBRIDGE URGES CO. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS

Among 8 analysts covering athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. athenahealth had 9 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 3 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 12 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $135 target. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 31.

Analysts await athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 2.15% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.93 per share. ATHN’s profit will be $36.95 million for 35.91 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by athenahealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 11,533 shares to 35,212 valued at $1.39 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) stake by 43,309 shares and now owns 98,132 shares. Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) was raised too.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $386,512 activity. Porter Jonathan D. sold $17,750 worth of stock. Haley Daniel P had sold 2,204 shares worth $280,413.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ATHN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 5.13% less from 39.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,146 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 6,180 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability reported 391 shares. Parkside Bank & reported 694 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) for 2,920 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,134 shares. Litespeed Management Ltd Liability Co invested 5.46% of its portfolio in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.72% in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 23,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers accumulated 9,400 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 3,345 shares. Gideon Capital Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Us Bancshares De holds 17,690 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.19% in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN). Earnest Ltd Co invested in 0% or 13 shares.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McCague Elizabeth A, worth $50,050.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 1.01M shares traded or 174.71% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 22.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.20, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 7.11% more from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Ptnrs reported 100,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.68% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Invesco accumulated 124,758 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 0.03% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Fsi Gp Limited Com reported 1.06% stake. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 780,197 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 2.41 million are owned by State Street. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.01% or 11,050 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 131,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 289,216 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 16,249 shares. 449,546 were reported by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability.