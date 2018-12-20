Banbury Partners Llc increased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 8.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 53,315 shares as Cree Inc (CREE)’s stock rose 1.22%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 675,849 shares with $25.59 million value, up from 622,534 last quarter. Cree Inc now has $4.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 1.10M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 26.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 4.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 97,646 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)'s stock rose 11.86%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.11M shares with $92.84M value, up from 2.01M last quarter. Ball Corp now has $14.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 6.12 million shares traded or 74.52% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Abercrombie, Dr. Reddy???s, Cree, Otter and Shenandoah – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cree Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Veeva, Party City, Mellanox, Cree and Intel highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CREE, TWLO, TRCO – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Cree Stock Drops After High-Profile Downgrade – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cree had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 9 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, October 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, November 30 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Roth Capital given on Wednesday, June 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, October 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 15 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.03 million activity. Emerson David Todd also sold $1.03M worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.74 million activity. Another trade for 6,899 shares valued at $327,151 was sold by Knobel Jeff A. MORRISON SCOTT C sold $1.11M worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Thursday, September 20. BAKER CHARLES E had sold 16,647 shares worth $840,674. HAYES JOHN A had sold 96,667 shares worth $4.16M on Monday, September 10. 7,000 shares valued at $310,100 were sold by STRAIN ROBERT D on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q2.

Among 6 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Ball had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 10. Bank of America maintained the shares of BLL in report on Monday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Friday, November 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Another recent and important Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Ball Corp. (BLL) to Sell Chinese Beverage Can & End Manufacturing Facilities to ORG Technology Co. – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018.

