BANCA (BANCA) moved up to $9.5551E-05 on December 19-20

It was good day for BANCA (BANCA), as it jumped by $4.06600000000001E-06 or 4.44%, touching $9.5551E-05. Global Crypto Experts believe that BANCA (BANCA) is looking for the $0.0001051061 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.000176053518839836. The highest price was $9.7584E-05 and lowest of $9.1485E-05 for December 19-20. The open was $9.1485E-05. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, BANCA (BANCA) tokens went up 0.12% from $9.544E-05 for coin. For 100 days BANCA is down -61.78% from $0.00025. It traded at $0.003454 200 days ago. BANCA (BANCA) has 20.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $1.91 million. It has 20.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 10/02/2018. The Crypto BANCA has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Banca is a new type of an investment bank community built on blockchain technology. It’s based on AI and expert system to achieve the dynamics of Banca’s eco-chain and the automatic management. Big data analysis is utilized to deliver accurate services to various participants with specific needs. Banca tracks the performance of all primary market and secondary market projects running on the platform, maintain the data on Blockchain and generate automatic reports, which are also incorruptible.