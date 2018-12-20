Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Pico Hldgs Inc (PICO) by 3.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 999,432 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.54M, up from 968,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Pico Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 45,867 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has declined 20.48% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – PICO: NO EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST PROVIDED ADEQUATE VALUE; 23/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Pico Far East Holdings Ltd; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Will Continue to Explore Additional Initiatives Designed to Increase Current Cash Flows; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS – BOARD DIRECTED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS & DETERMINED CO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXECUTE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings: Lead Indepenedent Director Daniel Silvers Won’t Seek Re-Election to Board; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 03/05/2018 – PICO Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS WAS APPROACHED BY A LARGE INSTITUTION; 15/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Management Inc. Exits Position in Pico Holdings; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 21.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd sold 145,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 544,898 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.72 million, down from 690,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 301,054 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $376,593 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold PICO shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.82% less from 15.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robotti Robert has invested 0.44% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Kestrel reported 133,600 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 823 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 16,548 shares. Bandera Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 8.13% or 999,432 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 244,047 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 232,962 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 20,986 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 557 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 121,208 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc owns 20,570 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39 shares. Renaissance Technology invested in 107,700 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bandera Partners Llc, which manages about $181.88 million and $154.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Bioservices Inc by 176,631 shares to 845,169 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd, which manages about $825.08 million and $303.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 112,551 shares to 334,604 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $229,950 activity.

Among 5 analysts covering Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had 16 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was upgraded by JMP Securities. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by BTIG Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KW in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 5 by JMP Securities.