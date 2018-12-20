California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Carter S Inc (CRI) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 9,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,788 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.39 million, down from 145,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Carter S Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 633,818 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 24.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 37,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $127.42M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 1.05 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 11.21% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.32 per share. CRI’s profit will be $118.31 million for 7.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.25% EPS growth.

