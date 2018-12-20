Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 65.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 173,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.74M, down from 267,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 95.33M shares traded or 35.01% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (SCHW) by 47.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 13,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,586 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14M, up from 29,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 12.20M shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $30.19 million activity. On Tuesday, October 16 Chandoha Marie A sold $404,394 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 8,424 shares. The insider SCHWAB CHARLES R sold 383,000 shares worth $17.99M. Craig Jonathan M. sold $128,390 worth of stock. $226,441 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by Kallsen Terri R.

More recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Trading Below Tangible Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Fortune 500 company to move headquarters from California to DFW – Dallas Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.37 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

