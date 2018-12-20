Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 14.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, down from 14,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 6.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 98.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 7,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, up from 7,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.89. About 1.32 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,305 shares to 102,860 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 6,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,759 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity. Shares for $133,517 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Thursday, November 22. $1.34M worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Thursday, June 28. $2.62M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Dayon Alexandre on Monday, November 26. Harris Parker had sold 5,711 shares worth $904,011 on Tuesday, October 2. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 653 shares worth $91,353 on Monday, October 22. $685,381 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,760 shares. Tcw Gp Inc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.97M shares. Partner Invest Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.72% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,134 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Lc invested in 2,267 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,140 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Com reported 0.81% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.49% or 1.45M shares. Capital Assocs stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.58% or 105,608 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 35,544 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8.35 million shares. Jnba Financial Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 860 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.94M for 137.07 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.