Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Western Gas Partners Lp (WES) stake by 24.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 9,844 shares as Western Gas Partners Lp (WES)’s stock declined 10.01%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 49,859 shares with $2.18 million value, up from 40,015 last quarter. Western Gas Partners Lp now has $6.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 505,384 shares traded. Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 1.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) stake by 39.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii sold 2,255 shares as Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 3,505 shares with $509,000 value, down from 5,760 last quarter. Estee Lauder Companies Inc now has $45.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $125.42. About 906,457 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) stake by 6,265 shares to 13,130 valued at $715,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,243 shares and now owns 16,860 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by Raymond James. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 17. Morgan Stanley upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 28 to “Overweight” rating. DA Davidson upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.54 million for 20.63 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 19,974 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) invested in 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc accumulated 7,836 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Capstone reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Decatur Capital Inc accumulated 34,659 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.1% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 353,959 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.31% or 507,726 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Lc accumulated 7,713 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested 5.75% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Veritable Lp holds 10,526 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited accumulated 76,001 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 8,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blair William And Co Il reported 61,098 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.15% or 502,172 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $57.58 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.14M was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Hertzmark Hudis Jane had sold 20,925 shares worth $2.99M. $1.05 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS on Tuesday, November 6. 19,077 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $2.69 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio. $168,244 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE. $1.82 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Haney Carl P.. O’HARE MICHAEL also sold $783,841 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, September 4.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 9,247 shares to 181,436 valued at $22.33M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 58,140 shares and now owns 14,400 shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold WES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 85.21 million shares or 0.23% less from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Incorporated stated it has 90,021 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,232 shares. First Manhattan has 3,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) for 4,854 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Co invested in 0% or 150 shares. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Inv has 0.51% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) for 773,000 shares. Mai Mgmt invested in 61,362 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.71% or 298,995 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap LP invested in 0.41% or 201,903 shares. New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Company reported 51,768 shares. Homrich & Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,099 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 6.14 million shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 261,501 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).