Bank Of The Ozarks decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 38.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The Ozarks sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,608 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $576,000, down from 13,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The Ozarks who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 2.55 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2080.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 7,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $353,000, up from 358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 39.02M shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.11M are held by Bessemer. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Company holds 11,542 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 10,580 shares. Schroder Management Grp has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Woodley Farra Manion Inc stated it has 0.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Indiana-based Old National Bank In has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Wms Ptnrs has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,555 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Park National Corp Oh holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 67,051 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Fdx Inc invested in 5,273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Counselors owns 89,475 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Patten Grp has 23,551 shares. Duff & Phelps Management holds 0.01% or 9,030 shares. New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Management Lc has invested 1.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target in Thursday, June 21 report. On Thursday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. Societe Generale downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Wednesday, November 29 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 21. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. Another trade for 120,000 shares valued at $7.89 million was made by HICKEY DENNIS J on Tuesday, August 14. $30,978 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by Shotts Philip G. on Tuesday, September 11. MOISON FRANCK J also sold $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. The insider Deoras Mukul sold $737,863.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14 million for 20.92 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. Thorsen Steven L. JR also sold $2.20 million worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, July 20.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, December 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3400 target in Tuesday, June 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Tuesday, November 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBN Securities on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 9. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by Mizuho.