Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 85.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 184,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,475 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $670,000, down from 217,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 2.73M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 21.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,560 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.89 million, down from 22,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 27.66 million shares traded or 32.48% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $14.18M for 33.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $362,530 activity. 5,000 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $84,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J. 5,500 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $99,330 were bought by Silva Enrique.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realogy Announces Support for Fair and Equal Housing Act Bill – PR Newswire” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy Holdings 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate – PR Newswire” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties acquires Century 21 All Islands – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on November 03, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Property Frameworks Acquires Southwest Realty & Property Management – PR Newswire” with publication date: March 10, 2016.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 24.32 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

