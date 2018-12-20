Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 9.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,377 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, down from 61,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 2.17 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 6,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 93,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.98M, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 11.49M shares traded or 25.48% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in)

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Buy” on Monday, October 9. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 18. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, November 29. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12000 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by BMO Capital Markets. S&P Research maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 14 with “Buy” rating. Leerink Swann maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 17. Leerink Swann has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility increases after Reuters story results in shares down 9% – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility elevated, announcing a $5B stock buyback – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $216.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,501 shares to 2,558 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,307 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, November 8. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of stock. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. 748 shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M, worth $100,050. On Monday, December 3 the insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Com Ltd reported 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Limited Liability Com has invested 0.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Michigan-based Telemus Cap Llc has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Td Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hyman Charles D reported 276,102 shares stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11.46 million shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com holds 1.43% or 100,286 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Etrade Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Ar Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25,777 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 3.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 73,800 shares. 2.39 million are held by M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood. BB&T Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, September 23 report. On Wednesday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, July 14. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy”. Boenning & Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Thursday, March 22 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 3 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Principal Financial Gp stated it has 224,761 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 119,701 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated. Cambridge Rech holds 0.01% or 10,117 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 24 shares. 74,200 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 8,500 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp invested 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 54,263 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.68% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 76,673 are held by Telemus Capital Limited Com. 1,650 are held by Lifeplan Financial. 266 were reported by Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fil Limited reported 18 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent And Inc has invested 0.7% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 18.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.6 per share. AOS’s profit will be $120.67M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $270,505 activity.