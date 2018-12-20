John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 43.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 76,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,597 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.90M, down from 176,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 9.53 million shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) by 104.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.93 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Barclays Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 4.69M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 25.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 10/05/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 4.40 FROM EUR 4.20; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Baa3 Rating On Barclays Center’s Pilot Revenue Bonds; Outlook Remains Negative; 24/04/2018 – Barclays Renews Long-Term Partnership Agreements with Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Upromise; 26/04/2018 – FINANCIAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED WITHIN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS AND WILL ENABLE TOTAL LOAN REPAYMENTS OF 5.3 BLN STG TO HM TREASURY, WHICH INCLUDES THE REMAINING 4.7 BLN STG OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES…; 17/05/2018 – SARAS SPA SRS.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 1.7 FROM EUR 1.6; 17/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Above 50D-MA; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 11/05/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Inflows $178.7M; 15/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, December 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Thursday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 22. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, April 13. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, April 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 169,374 shares. Ancora Ltd Co accumulated 165,346 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Acg Wealth has 0.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,208 shares. Vantage Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mathes Inc invested 2.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd accumulated 326,745 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.61% or 221,245 shares. Harvey Investment Limited holds 5.63% or 235,270 shares. Cornerstone holds 1.36% or 136,700 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc has invested 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 59,305 are held by Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department. Beddow Capital owns 63,497 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp has 2.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 94,252 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.95% or 11,557 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.54 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex. MULCAHY ANNE M had bought 748 shares worth $100,050. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M. On Monday, December 3 the insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $550.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 9,750 shares to 18,056 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 74,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 970,000 shares to 299,800 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 389,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,245 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Merger Corp.