Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 847,570 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.25M, up from 814,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 17.39M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 75.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,265 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $306,000, down from 17,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 1.69M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 13.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13,290 shares to 112,456 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,805 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE).

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Moffett Nathanson. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Hilliard Lyons downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 2. Howard Weil upgraded the stock to “Sector Outperform” rating in Monday, January 22 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rodgers Brothers has 1.91% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ssi Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stillwater Investment Ltd Company has 48,901 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 102,711 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.69% or 8,560 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt has 4,013 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.61% or 22,725 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.84M shares. 80,259 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co. Telos Cap Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 15,088 shares. Cahill invested in 0.35% or 14,958 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.05% or 79,533 shares.

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. DVA’s profit will be $147.72M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.93% EPS growth.

