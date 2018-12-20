Barton Investment Management Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Sentiment Is 1.06

Barton Investment Management decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 0.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management sold 247 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Barton Investment Management holds 46,323 shares with $92.78M value, down from 46,570 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $731.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 46,592 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK

Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 304 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 286 sold and decreased equity positions in Sherwin Williams Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 67.91 million shares, down from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sherwin Williams Co in top ten positions increased from 18 to 19 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 249 Increased: 202 New Position: 102.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon struggles in grocery push – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Amazon (AMZN) Is Working With Blockchain – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 68.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 286 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has 21,921 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Karp Capital Mgmt has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluestein R H & reported 5.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 388 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Archon Ptnrs Ltd holds 5.72% or 13,983 shares. 167 are owned by Whitnell And Com. Tiemann Inv Ltd has 1.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 967 shares. Meritage Port Management owns 16,353 shares for 3% of their portfolio. 1,758 were accumulated by Sunbelt Securities. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership invested in 2,000 shares. Regions Financial invested in 37,470 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.51% stake.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513. $1.85 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 4,108 shares valued at $8.02 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 29. $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. 181 shares valued at $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by UBS. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2350 target in Tuesday, September 25 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2250 target in Friday, July 27 report. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 10. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on LULU, SWK, SHW Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $14.78 million activity.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. holds 12.24% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company for 98,810 shares. Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 484,596 shares or 7.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lionstone Capital Management Llc has 6.59% invested in the company for 35,330 shares. The Massachusetts-based Sirios Capital Management L P has invested 6.31% in the stock. Meritage Group Lp, a California-based fund reported 844,373 shares.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $380.24. About 772,135 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $35.42 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 19 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.