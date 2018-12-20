Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 307 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 296 decreased and sold their equity positions in Lyondellbasell Industries NV. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 268.84 million shares, down from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lyondellbasell Industries NV in top ten holdings decreased from 13 to 10 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 254 Increased: 232 New Position: 75.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) stake by 2.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 3,695 shares as Disney (Walt) Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 143,706 shares with $16.81M value, up from 140,011 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Co now has $162.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.42 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 2.87 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.95 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 5.38 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.73 per share. LYB’s profit will be $901.60 million for 8.58 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.61% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 6.24% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for 16,134 shares. Csu Producer Resources Inc. owns 12,334 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pointstate Capital Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 2.52 million shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 3.24% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 135,814 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, November 12 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roundview Limited Liability Com holds 1.83% or 63,327 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 11.19 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 17,031 shares stake. Btr Capital Mgmt reported 134,290 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 469,080 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,024 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 18,552 were accumulated by Lincoln. Spears Abacus Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Commercial Bank reported 1.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Main Street Research Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,758 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas reported 3,426 shares. Richard C Young Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,043 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold 4,500 shares worth $508,690. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 140,638 shares valued at $15.05M was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.