Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Co (GS) by 15.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 8,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 6.47 million shares traded or 71.29% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s Hua Medicine plans $400 million Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 12/04/2018 – BusinessNewsNetwork: BNN EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie says buy commodities, not equities; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: ACQUISITION FINANCE WAS NEARLY 1/2 DCM REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.7% On Year; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) by 73.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,251 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 1.14M shares traded or 28.04% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. On Monday, October 29 STROPKI JOHN M bought $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 675 shares. $443,203 worth of stock was sold by KROPF SUSAN J on Thursday, July 26. Shares for $2.33M were sold by GILLIGAN THOMAS P on Tuesday, August 28. IPPOLITO PETER J. also sold $1.69 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares. Another trade for 20,946 shares valued at $9.20 million was sold by MORIKIS JOHN G. Another trade for 2,533 shares valued at $1.13 million was sold by Baxter Joel D..

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Friday, July 22 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 15. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 23 by Longbow. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 25. Robert W. Baird maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Friday, September 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $375.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zelman on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 26. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $467 target in Friday, October 26 report. Susquehanna maintained the shares of SHW in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Accumulate” rating by Seaport Global Securities on Tuesday, January 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 510 shares. Comm State Bank accumulated 0.04% or 6,527 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Palisade Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 0.2% or 15,524 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advisory Svcs Llc owns 539 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 46,600 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation invested in 0.08% or 36,465 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv reported 0.24% stake. Guyasuta Investment Advisors accumulated 1,050 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lionstone Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 35,330 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 538 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 257 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $458.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,665 shares to 202,066 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,649 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) vs. Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG: I Will Pass Despite Its Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Contains Immense Upside For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi’s Chemicals And Agriculture Pair Trade: Buy Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Hold Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) – Benzinga” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Trade War Losers Set to Become Big 2019 Winners – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Silence Could Cause Heightened Uncertainty, Wells Fargo Says (NYSE:GS) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed probe over Goldman 1MDB compliance failures ramps up: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Faces Criminal Charges From Malaysia Over 1MDB Scandal (NYSE:GS) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vestors Agribusiness by 12,450 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 85,437 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt owns 7,700 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Vantage Investment Advisors holds 290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 50,727 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested in 65,788 shares. Davis Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,533 shares. Thematic Llc reported 378,405 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 3,186 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership stated it has 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Webster Bankshares N A stated it has 291 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 34,023 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank reported 0.03% stake. Ims Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,520 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24600 target in Tuesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 18. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $270.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Citigroup. On Thursday, October 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Wednesday, January 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Rafferty maintained it with “Buy” rating and $227 target in Thursday, November 10 report.