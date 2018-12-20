Bb&T Corp increased Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 22.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp acquired 6,698 shares as Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock declined 6.11%. The Bb&T Corp holds 36,457 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 29,759 last quarter. Progressive Corp now has $35.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 3.96M shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Argent Trust Company decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 2.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 6,731 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Argent Trust Company holds 235,152 shares with $19.87 million value, down from 241,883 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $299.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 21.68 million shares traded or 55.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021

Bb&T Corp decreased Interpublic Grou (NYSE:IPG) stake by 15,458 shares to 87,141 valued at $1.99M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) stake by 4,673 shares and now owns 126,610 shares. Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, July 16. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $73 target in Friday, October 12 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 11. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 14. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17 with “Strong Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $67 target in Monday, November 12 report.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $10.44 million activity. Barbagallo John A sold 50,000 shares worth $3.40 million. On Thursday, July 19 Broz Steven sold $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 2,300 shares. $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Murphy John Jo. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Griffith Susan Patricia sold $808,164. The insider Sauerland John P sold $711,960. The insider CODY WILLIAM M sold 50,000 shares worth $3.35 million.

More news for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council reported 31,300 shares. Transamerica Advisors owns 5,807 shares. Moreover, Navellier Associate has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bryn Mawr invested in 3,350 shares. Jlb Assoc invested in 0.09% or 5,775 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 60,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Lateef Investment Mngmt LP reported 374,468 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 186,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Blackrock holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 41.53M shares. Mariner stated it has 3,858 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ariel Invests Lc holds 916,909 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 11,850 shares. Finance Corporation stated it has 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Republic stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.46 million were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Com. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited has 1.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 640,371 shares. Osterweis Cap Management stated it has 24,207 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr Incorporated reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 99,323 shares. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71,850 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highvista Strategies Ltd Company has 7,900 shares. Compton Cap Ri holds 2.52% or 75,206 shares. Schroder Management Grp accumulated 3.88M shares or 0.57% of the stock. 1.10M were reported by Fjarde Ap. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 625 shares. Lucas Management has invested 3.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Capital invested in 1.16% or 41,619 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Wolfe Research. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Corson Bradley W. $614,337 worth of stock was sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Hansen Neil A also sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 14. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 15,850 shares. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reuters: Exxon received hardship waiver – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil – Huge Growth And Cash Flow Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon, Angola’s Sonangol sign oil exploration deal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is The Wrong Play For An Oil Rally, Raymond James Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Argent Trust Company increased Vanguard Emerging Markets Stockidx Etf (Mkt) (VWO) stake by 10,393 shares to 37,036 valued at $1.51M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Select Dividend (Mkt) (DVY) stake by 3,977 shares and now owns 24,307 shares. Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) was raised too.