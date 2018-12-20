Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 3.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 76,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.66 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 75,946 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 63.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,414 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $886,000, up from 1,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $295.72. About 341,895 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

Among 12 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 31 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) on Wednesday, September 5 to “Sell” rating. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Danske Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, June 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 3. The company was maintained on Friday, June 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, September 21. The stock of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 17. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 7 by DNB Markets.

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG Partners LP 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Stock Options – Zacks.com” published on August 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Hidden Jewel Behind This 17% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An 11% Yield, Record Earnings And Strong Coverage For This High Yield LP – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Exchange of Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 14, 2016.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kapstone Paper & Packaging C (NYSE:KS) by 44,800 shares to 392,565 shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,231 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Among 29 analysts covering Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Illumina Inc had 115 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. The rating was upgraded by First Analysis to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 2. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, May 3 report. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Thursday, August 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of ILMN in report on Monday, October 23 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 2 to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Thursday, October 1 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, October 6.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) CEO Management Presents at Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Fantastic Stocks You Can Buy to Profit From Huge Healthcare Megatrends – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Inks $1.2B Deal to Buy Pacific Biosciences – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Picks for the Week of November 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. Another trade for 644 shares valued at $197,541 was made by OSTADAN OMEAD on Friday, November 23. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $1.03M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. On Monday, December 3 EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $462,102 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,345 shares. Shares for $2.17 million were sold by Ronaghi Mostafa. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $776,183 was made by deSouza Francis A on Monday, October 1. $194,461 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by Dadswell Charles on Monday, December 3.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnso (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,004 shares to 476,631 shares, valued at $65.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 86,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Total S A Sponso (NYSE:TOT).