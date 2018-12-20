Bbt Capital Management Llc increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 16.23%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 35,000 shares with $2.49M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $5.72B valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 894,948 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 72.10% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Among 8 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had 11 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of OLLI in report on Thursday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 6. The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 9. The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 6. The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $108 target in Monday, October 1 report. The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 17. See Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) latest ratings:

05/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $95 Downgrade

01/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100 New Target: $108 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $88 New Target: $98 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $96 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75 New Target: $90 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68 New Target: $86 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $69 New Target: $75 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80 New Target: $100 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $63 New Target: $69 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $75 Reinitiate

More important recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRM’s Best Alternatives To Buy Today – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018 – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk: Not The Time To Dive In Yet – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Should You Buy After The Recent Drop? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 81,904 shares to 307,600 valued at $13.37 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Discovery Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zendesk had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) rating on Monday, July 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $68 target. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) rating on Wednesday, June 27. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $65 target.

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 27.15 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.