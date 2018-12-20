Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 16.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc acquired 20,540 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 145,027 shares with $4.87M value, up from 124,487 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $214.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 12.18 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 153 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 168 cut down and sold their positions in Juniper Networks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 305.23 million shares, down from 307.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Juniper Networks Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 137 Increased: 105 New Position: 48.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, July 30 to “Buy”. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 21 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated owns 3.87 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Co stated it has 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 1.12% or 434,934 shares in its portfolio. Alethea has 10,000 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 0.25% or 71,374 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 39,852 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harvest Cap Management Inc reported 0.24% stake. Private owns 9,063 shares. Westwood Hldg Group Inc invested in 1.56% or 5.30M shares. Fil Ltd has 119,810 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 0.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 165,759 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 1.34 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technology has invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Company holds 0.34% or 499,236 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 784 shares to 20,575 valued at $41.21M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 5,331 shares and now owns 37,177 shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. for 5.23 million shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 235,945 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has 3.35% invested in the company for 280,537 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.11% in the stock. Fort L.P., a Maryland-based fund reported 288,452 shares.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.27 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 43.18 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.