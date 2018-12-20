Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (Put) (FB) by 28.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 72,413 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Probe Whether Facebook Data Use Violates Consent Decree (Video); 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 40.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 19,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,179 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.59 million, down from 48,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 61,337 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. 2,648 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $392,937 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. $146,055 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.06M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, October 9. Zuckerberg Mark sold 257,000 shares worth $51.14M. $10.75 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, June 28. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $290,400 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, FB, JEC – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “When Will The Facebook Gravy Train End? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) be prepared for some temporary setbacks – Live Trading News” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Massive Selloff Positions FB Stock to Add Friends Again – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerbergâ€™s net worth took a major hit this year – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $184.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 85,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $17.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rnc Capital Management Lc invested in 4,868 shares. Ballentine Prtn Lc invested in 18,488 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pictet Financial Bank And reported 40,291 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,360 shares. Allen Operations Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 29,845 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.46% or 197,905 shares in its portfolio. C World Grp Holding A S holds 2.52M shares or 5.33% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.99 million shares. Goodnow Investment Grp Inc Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,980 shares. Investec Asset Limited owns 35,592 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.19% or 3,786 shares. Sequoia Financial Lc reported 12,708 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ativo Mgmt Lc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,664 shares. Meridian Mngmt reported 14,344 shares stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 15.42 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 1 the stock rating was reinitiated by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 30 by Rosenblatt. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research on Monday, July 31 to “Sell”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, November 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 5. As per Thursday, January 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,532 shares. Staley Capital Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,975 shares. Atria owns 0.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 110,586 shares. First Interstate Bank stated it has 101,896 shares or 4.85% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 255,167 shares stake. Marietta Invest Prns has 56,614 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Eagle Limited Co holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 163,907 shares. Sunbelt accumulated 20,180 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Dodge Cox holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Elm Llc invested in 12,601 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Fundx Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 2,303 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 469,381 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Northeast Consultants has invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 107,235 shares. Greenwich Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $592.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJH) by 3,887 shares to 14,310 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 5,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple – More Downside Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 24 by Nomura. The company was initiated on Wednesday, July 6 by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 2. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, November 14 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.