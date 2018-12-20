Courage Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 21.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 485,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 19.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 6,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,559 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 33,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 688,623 shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.52 million activity. 6,480 shares were sold by Heissenbuttel William Holmes, worth $595,577. Sokalsky Jamie C also bought $154,360 worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shares. Veenman Sybil E bought $39,055 worth of stock.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $592.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Iv Tactical High Yield (HYLS) by 6,449 shares to 306,818 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares by 12,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,998 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc reported 41 shares. U S Global Investors accumulated 17,154 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Liberty Mutual Asset holds 13,034 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James reported 91,971 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arcadia Corporation Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 1,331 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 78,078 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 246,995 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 692,580 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 15,175 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Royal Gold Stock Getting Very Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Gold, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Gold: Key Takeaways From The Fiscal First-Quarter 2019 Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interested In Dividend-Paying Precious Metals Stocks? Here Are A Few Picks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Royal Gold Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, September 14. Gabelli initiated it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Friday, December 11 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of RGLD in report on Wednesday, July 6 with “Mkt Perform” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) on Tuesday, September 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 6 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 8. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform” on Thursday, January 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, August 6. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) on Thursday, December 28 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 16,100 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 171,133 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 869,947 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 0.01% or 750,374 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 95,464 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Comerica Bancshares reported 57,043 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,322 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated accumulated 972,946 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Panagora Asset reported 1,765 shares stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). First Mercantile Tru Company holds 14,024 shares. Bb&T holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 53,180 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 365,873 shares in its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Acadia Healthcare had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Friday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, October 30. The rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, February 1. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 25 to “Hold”. Jefferies reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 2 report. Mizuho maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) rating on Thursday, August 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The company was maintained on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Monday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Hold” rating and $35.0 target in Friday, November 3 report.