Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 41.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 53,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.62 million, up from 129,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.13M shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 47.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 27.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 34,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.60 million, down from 124,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 8.43M shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iberiabank reported 26,583 shares stake. Financial Mgmt Pro owns 21 shares. 37,832 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Stack Mgmt Inc owns 213,763 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 180,141 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Company Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 287,455 shares. Brinker has 82,541 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hl Fin Svcs Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Staley Advisers accumulated 3,096 shares. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca holds 0.36% or 5,055 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,675 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 18,064 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 7,816 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 19, the company rating was initiated by CLSA. Guggenheim maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 21 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, March 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, September 17. As per Tuesday, September 22, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 28. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 26 by DA Davidson.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,130 shares valued at $317,006 was made by Campion Andrew on Tuesday, July 17. The insider Matheson Monique S. sold $1.45M. 150,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Hill Elliott had sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774 on Friday, July 27. 40,000 shares were sold by Krane Hilary K, worth $3.06 million.

Among 20 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 72 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, January 11. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 19 by William Blair. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Stephens. Seaport Global maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 8 by William Blair. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BECN in report on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Raymond James.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $254.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 18,960 shares to 13,830 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 38,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,988 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. KNISELY PHILIP had bought 6,000 shares worth $222,865. The insider NOVICH NEIL S bought 16,900 shares worth $497,828. MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M had bought 7,000 shares worth $229,110 on Wednesday, November 21. $101,635 worth of stock was bought by ISABELLA PAUL on Wednesday, November 21. On Monday, November 26 the insider BERQUIST CARL T bought $165,250. 10,675 shares valued at $337,429 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold BECN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.30% less from 71.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 19,950 shares. Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 904 shares. Grp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Blackrock invested in 4.82M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 10,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc accumulated 122 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce has 204 shares. Personal Advisors Corporation has invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested in 33,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 6,124 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 857,395 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 22,671 shares.