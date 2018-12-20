Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 236 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 222 sold and reduced positions in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 109.58 million shares, down from 110.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Quest Diagnostics Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 189 Increased: 159 New Position: 77.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 5.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 39,775 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 688,495 shares with $41.94 million value, down from 728,270 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 25.77M shares traded or 119.92% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 9.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.38 per share. DGX’s profit will be $205.47 million for 13.92 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $15.46 million activity.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 13.58 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.08. About 1.78 million shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Fiduciary Management Inc Wi holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for 4.09 million shares. Healthcor Management L.P. owns 735,930 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research & Management Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 40,969 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage Inc. has invested 2.46% in the stock. Polaris Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 427,379 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 766,300 shares to 3.28 million valued at $37.28M in 2018Q3. It also upped Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,009 shares and now owns 8,769 shares. Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0.35% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,782 shares. Chemical Savings Bank accumulated 41,310 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Regions reported 1.07M shares. Sirios Management LP holds 1.5% or 478,299 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 5.78M shares. Waddell Reed reported 2.58 million shares. D E Shaw stated it has 2.99M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 30,275 shares. Fiera Cap owns 13,352 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Oh owns 162,834 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,498 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Schlumberger Limited had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, June 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 23. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, September 17. HSBC upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $3.40 million were sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24. $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E.