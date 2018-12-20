Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 66,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.94M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 31.07 million shares traded or 24.05% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 1.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc analyzed 7,964 shares as the company's stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 645,537 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.66M, down from 653,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 737,793 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Am Staying Away From Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weak profit guidance drags down Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool: Be Careful What You Ask For – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool updates on Sears bankruptcy impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 104,044 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 2.31% or 80,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 160,870 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 800,262 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 462 shares. Barnett Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 700 shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 202 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 5,194 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 11,855 shares. 540,885 are owned by Invesco. 37,571 are held by Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd. Mawer Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 3,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16 are owned by First In. Architects Inc has 2,261 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,817 activity.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.30 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.1 per share. WHR’s profit will be $274.39 million for 6.33 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.55 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.49% negative EPS growth.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 86,761 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $132.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S&Co owns 212,607 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shikiar Asset has invested 2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patriot Wealth holds 1.22% or 198,787 shares. Eaton Vance owns 4.29 million shares. Stack Financial Mgmt stated it has 5.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Appleton Prns Inc Ma owns 79,206 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 731,298 shares. American Asset holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,839 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 73.93 million shares. Rockland Trust Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Keystone Planning Incorporated owns 196,012 shares. Roanoke Asset owns 1.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 64,938 shares. Legacy Prtnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 116,474 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 79,780 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $26.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F) by 67,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.29 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Another trade for 28,000 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M on Tuesday, September 11. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock. $1.52 million worth of stock was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. On Monday, September 17 the insider Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million. The insider Goeckeler David sold $1.51 million.

