Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 187,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.68M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 4.00 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O -MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 02/04/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) to the July 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 97,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $145.80 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 1.05 million shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,994 shares to 663,241 shares, valued at $62.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 45,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 18 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. ONETTO MARC A bought $97,632 worth of stock. $117,285 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares were sold by Britt Douglas. Tan Lay Koon also sold $5,345 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Monday, July 16. 14,493 shares were sold by Barbier Francois, worth $207,688 on Wednesday, June 27. Bennett David P also sold $44,424 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares. Shares for $4,739 were sold by Li Jennifer.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Jackson Robert M had sold 1,514 shares worth $90,840. Wojtaszek Gary J sold $665,028 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Friday, August 17.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,973 shares to 742,578 shares, valued at $193.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).