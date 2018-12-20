First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 51.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 98,592 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)’s stock declined 25.05%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 290,666 shares with $10.04M value, up from 192,074 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $9.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 113,430 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 17.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 16/04/2018 – APO, TRNC/@danprimack: SoftBank has expressed interest in buying Tronc; 14/05/2018 – Qdoba Personnel Changes Follow Purchase by Funds Managed by Units of Apollo Global; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO AFFILIATES, REALTY PARTNERS FORM REAL ESTATE PARTNERSHIP; 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $58.3M; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 27.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 42,000 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 110,000 shares with $12.86 million value, down from 152,000 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $161.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Another trade for 961 shares valued at $112,495 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT. Shares for $5.73 million were sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cincinnati Ins owns 375,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs stated it has 435 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 96,808 shares. The California-based Accuvest Global Advsrs has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cls Invs Limited Co accumulated 207 shares. Moreover, Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,699 shares. Headinvest Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,271 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 123,800 shares. Wexford Cap LP reported 44,421 shares. Burney Co holds 111,953 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tig Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 149,741 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 8. The rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 15 report. FBR Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, November 12. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $135 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 139.67 million shares or 0.86% less from 140.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iconiq Llc holds 102,266 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl has 17,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20,400 were reported by Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Oppenheimer Company stated it has 103,821 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsr invested 0.41% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 52,170 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,120 shares. Timessquare Ltd Liability reported 4.00M shares. American Insurance Co Tx stated it has 11,100 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Navellier Associates Inc accumulated 0.04% or 9,224 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4,512 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 512,614 shares. Hillman reported 677,448 shares stake.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 66,235 shares to 170,779 valued at $23.76 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 24,565 shares and now owns 10,885 shares. Ishares Tr (USMV) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Apollo Global Management had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, September 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup.