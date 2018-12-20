Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 18.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 240,994 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.04M shares with $115.88 million value, down from 1.28M last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $45.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 2.32 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 221.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 2,636 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 13.28%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 3,824 shares with $717,000 value, up from 1,188 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.23. About 1.01M shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,642 are owned by Highstreet Asset Inc. Janney Lc accumulated 24,018 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 392,881 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,969 shares. 9,117 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru reported 600 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 3,198 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,977 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 23,520 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $9.66 million activity. MILLER JOHN M sold $101,547 worth of stock. 3,834 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) shares with value of $674,943 were sold by MCDERMOTT JOHN P. 993 shares valued at $174,495 were sold by Laszkiewicz Michael on Tuesday, December 4. $2.36M worth of stock was sold by CRANDALL THEODORE D on Monday, December 3. On Monday, December 3 Murphy Robert B sold $75,321 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 428 shares. Goris Patrick P. also sold $29,685 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) shares. Etzel Steven W. had sold 1,400 shares worth $262,752.

Among 7 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Friday, July 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, October 15 by Cowen & Co.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) stake by 7,118 shares to 3,795 valued at $181,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) stake by 16,245 shares and now owns 6,944 shares. Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) was reduced too.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $396,868 activity. Melone Anthony J. bought $580,610 worth of stock. $279,310 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II. $95,568 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were bought by CHRISTY LANGENFELD CYNTHIA K.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Outfront Media Inc stake by 42,147 shares to 210,147 valued at $4.19 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 586,303 shares and now owns 3.67M shares. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bb&T invested in 152,428 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Thomas White Intl owns 5,650 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Usca Ria owns 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12,089 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Ems Cap LP holds 0.05% or 5,812 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 162,782 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Ltd owns 421,200 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 142,613 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.02% or 21,821 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 20,882 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 6,834 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bokf Na has 108,377 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.