Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 47.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc analyzed 13,442 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)'s stock declined 13.12%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 15,039 shares with $703,000 value, down from 28,481 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $38.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 11.31M shares traded or 57.88% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) had an increase of 25.76% in short interest. NUE's SI was 8.36 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 25.76% from 6.65 million shares previously. With 2.76M avg volume, 3 days are for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)'s short sellers to cover NUE's short positions. The SI to Nucor Corporation's float is 2.65%. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 2.61 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nucor had 5 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 19. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 24.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.69 million activity. $4.94 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was sold by HALL LADD R on Monday, July 23. 51,238 shares valued at $3.42 million were sold by Sumoski David A on Monday, July 23. Topalian Leon J had sold 3,115 shares worth $202,411. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $14,984 was sold by HAYNES VICTORIA F. On Tuesday, July 24 the insider Utermark D. Chad sold $3.66 million. 14,607 shares were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J, worth $996,928 on Tuesday, July 24. 39,920 shares were sold by Stratman Robert J, worth $2.66M on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold Nucor Corporation shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 341,272 shares. Stephens Ar holds 23,322 shares. Braun Stacey Inc reported 45,388 shares stake. Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Company holds 50,000 shares. Farmers Tru Communication reported 68,754 shares. Augustine Asset reported 0.19% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mutual Of America Management Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 53,118 shares. Franklin holds 2.36 million shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 130,200 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 104,347 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Inc, Japan-based fund reported 11,530 shares.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.83 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 296,385 shares. Moneta Group Inc Investment Limited Liability accumulated 7,485 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 9,732 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Limited Company has 0.53% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.73% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 60,454 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 63,175 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 16,335 shares. Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 10,664 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc owns 504,990 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 7,658 shares. 50,543 are held by Northeast Consultants Inc. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,401 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 4,800 are owned by Sterneck Limited Liability Corporation. Allsquare Wealth Lc stated it has 175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 221 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

