BiblePay (BBP) risen to $0.0004522092 on December 19-20

It was good day for BiblePay (BBP), as it jumped by $3.76840999999999E-05 or 9.09%, touching $0.0004522092. Global Crypto Analysts believe that BiblePay (BBP) is looking for the $0.00049743012 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00120898612771474. The highest price was $0.0005652615 and lowest of $0.0004145251 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0004145251. It last traded at CCEX exchange.
For a month, BiblePay (BBP) tokens went up 69.68% from $0.0002665 for coin. For 100 days BBP is down -20.19% from $0.0005666. It traded at $0.003165 200 days ago. BiblePay (BBP) has 1.17B coins mined with the market cap $529,892. It has 5.20B coins in circulation. It was founded on 23/07/2017. The Crypto BBP has POBh proof type and operates under Proof-of-BibleHash algorithm.
BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses.
