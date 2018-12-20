Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Com (CHKP) by 71.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 24,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, down from 34,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $104.36. About 977,586 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 104.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $699,000, up from 171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 79,609 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 71,676 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Moreover, Fragasso Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 254 shares. Nippon Life Americas has invested 4.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability has 4.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 3,128 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 69 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma owns 1.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.55M shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas invested in 5.51% or 97,946 shares. Stephens Ar holds 12,907 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Harvest Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 332 shares. Granite Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 82,511 were reported by Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Private Advisor Group Inc Llc reported 1.11% stake. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,511 shares. Brown Advisory invested 2.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.96 million on Wednesday, September 12. 181 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513 worth of stock. Shares for $3.02 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $952,500 was made by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $120.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,536 shares to 3,453 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,430 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 3 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, April 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $2020 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, April 5 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 11. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 28 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 16 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 21 by UBS.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $680.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,664 shares to 236,244 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.75 million for 17.51 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.