Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 6,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,659 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.29M, down from 103,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 3.85 million shares traded or 25.88% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yelp Inc Yelp Us (YELP) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.77 million, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yelp Inc Yelp Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 12.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $14.16 million activity. Stoppelman Jeremy sold $608,937 worth of stock. Donaker Geoffrey L sold $167,520 worth of stock. Ramsay Alan sold 5,000 shares worth $165,951.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $270.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 28,900 shares to 459,800 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Educatio (NYSE:EDU) by 168,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,377 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Gild Us (NASDAQ:GILD).

Among 47 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 18 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Yelp had 172 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, October 29. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, May 3 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Tuesday, April 11. The company was maintained on Friday, February 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 11 by Aegis Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on Tuesday, July 28 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, February 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold YELP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 65.88 million shares or 1.22% less from 66.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Architects reported 100 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Victory owns 1.13 million shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,927 shares. Personal Advisors Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Cambiar stated it has 110,811 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Principal Fin Gru Inc reported 45,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 93,471 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Liability. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Polaris Greystone Financial Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 100 shares. Proshare Lc holds 10,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 30,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 12.10 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,730 shares to 11,957 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $127.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 23 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 20 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Zacks upgraded the shares of UPS in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of UPS in report on Friday, April 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 8 by Aegis Capital.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. The insider Barber James J. sold $304,858.