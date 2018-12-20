Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc (TWI) by 3.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.77 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.57M market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 56,042 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 52.78% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 37.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,710 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.13M, up from 111,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 339,347 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4,102 shares to 65,149 shares, valued at $29.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp by 38,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,110 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $13.56 million activity. Shares for $174,118 were sold by COWARD D SCOTT. Shares for $201,713 were sold by Carey Thomas D.. WYZGA MICHAEL S had sold 2,468 shares worth $184,730 on Tuesday, August 28. Doyle James Edward had sold 1,318 shares worth $77,577. 2,847 shares valued at $167,574 were sold by Zanotti Katherine S on Monday, July 30. $139,675 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by Fallon John A..

