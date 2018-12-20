Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 30.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 540,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.03 million, up from 413,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 162,026 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 4.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 298,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.14M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375.02M, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 860,854 shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Par Pacific had 7 analyst reports since November 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global Securities initiated Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) on Thursday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Friday, May 20. On Friday, June 10 the stock rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”. Mizuho initiated it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, October 6 report. Imperial Capital maintained Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) rating on Wednesday, May 18. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $22 target. Miller Tabak downgraded Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) rating on Monday, November 23. Miller Tabak has “Hold” rating and $29.10 target.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $21.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 41,494 shares to 674,116 shares, valued at $46.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 32.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $119.76M for 14.46 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.75% negative EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $26.85 million activity. The insider Ujobai Joseph P sold $940,800. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider WEST ALFRED P JR sold $7.66 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 714,981 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 450 shares. 21,246 were reported by Papp L Roy And. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Wendell David Assoc invested in 7,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 353,768 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability holds 1.49 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rdl Inc has 12,838 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 261,040 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Company has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Invesco Limited holds 507,503 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1,720 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC).