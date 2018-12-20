Birinyi Associates Inc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 19.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 2,850 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 17,350 shares with $6.49 million value, up from 14,500 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $116.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $266.85. About 2.43M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019

ORGANTO FOODS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:OGOFF) had a decrease of 38.54% in short interest. OGOFF’s SI was 5,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 38.54% from 9,600 shares previously. With 74,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ORGANTO FOODS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:OGOFF)’s short sellers to cover OGOFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Organto Foods Inc. engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.14 million. The Company’s products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. It currently has negative earnings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 selling transactions for $193.79 million activity. $385,050 worth of stock was sold by WELLS DAVID B on Monday, July 2. 700 shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N, worth $238,536. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 75,656 shares worth $27.21 million. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million. Bennett Kelly sold $4.20 million worth of stock or 14,000 shares. HYMAN DAVID A also sold $14.47M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. On Monday, July 23 the insider SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10M.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 6,821 shares to 12,600 valued at $2.70 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 225 shares and now owns 250 shares. Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Netflix had 34 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 17 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, July 13. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $415 target. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $430 target in Monday, October 15 report. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $415 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 17.