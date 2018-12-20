BitZeny (ZNY) declined -3.03% in less than 24 hours

It was bad day for BitZeny (ZNY), as it declined by $-0.0001131552 or -3.03%, touching $0.0036209664. Global Crypto Experts believe that BitZeny (ZNY) is looking for the $0.00398306304 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.00880199199731023. The highest price was $0.0039981504 and lowest of $0.0034700928 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0037341216. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, BitZeny (ZNY) tokens went up 66.40% from $0.002176 for coin. For 100 days ZNY is down -28.99% from $0.005099. It traded at $0.01899 200 days ago. BitZeny (ZNY) has 75.61 million coins mined with the market cap $273,798. It has 250.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 13/05/2015. The Crypto ZNY has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units.